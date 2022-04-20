Chelmsford: Authorities set to sign off high street ban on cars
A ban on cars is among a series of measures set to be signed off this week in a bid to invigorate a city centre.
Chelmsford City Council and Essex County Council have come up with new plans for the Tindall Square area, close to Chelmsford Cathedral.
The move will involve stricter controls on delivery vehicles and create a larger pedestrianised central zone.
Councillor Lesley Wagland said the plans would create a "high quality, public open space".
Mrs Wagland, Conservative cabinet member for infrastructure on Essex County Council, said the proposed scheme "will remove general motorised traffic from the Tindal Square area" and said the space would become "a destination in its own right, which can be used for arts, events and celebrations."
The area by Shire hall would be pedestrianised, with public seating and a two-way cycle path added, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Changes to delivery times, weight restrictions and the addition of bollards would allow greater control over the types and number of vehicles entering the area, the county council said.
The authority hopes that bringing in the changes will help protect historic structures and reduce damage to street furniture.
Chelmsford City Council has already invested in a number of regeneration schemes including Marconi Square, Station Square, Exchange Square and Half Moon Square - all completed in 2016.
