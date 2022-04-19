Former EastEnders actress admits racial harassment
- Published
A former EastEnders actress has admitted racially aggravated harassment and common assault after an incident in Essex.
Katie Jarvis, 30, who played Hayley Slater in the soap from 2018 to 2019, was arrested in Southend-on-Sea, on 31 July, 2020.
Jarvis, of Rainham, east London, had denied the two offences, but changed her pleas at Basildon Crown Court.
She will be sentenced before Judge Samantha Leigh on Wednesday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.