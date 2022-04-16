Essex Police charge further 23 people over oil depot protests
Twenty-three people have been charged in connection with protests at oil terminals, a police force said.
Essex Police said an additional 37 people had been arrested within the past 24 hours over demonstrations in the Thurrrock district.
It said it took the total number of arrests since 1 April to 461.
The force, which previously said it had spent more than £1m dealing with the demonstrations, said the charges related to trespass offences.
It said there were currently no ongoing incidents in Thurrock, but it had an ongoing presence in the district.
Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Nolan said: "We continue to work alongside the companies which have been affected by the actions of those who believe they are engaging in protest for the last 15 days.
"Security of those sites is paramount, and we remain in dialogue with the industry on how they can best protect their private property against trespass."
"Our response demonstrates that if you come to Essex to take part in reckless and dangerous incidents, you will be arrested."
Over the past two weeks, Just Stop Oil protesters had tunnelled under access roads and glued themselves to tankers as they called on the government to halt new oil and gas projects, police said.
Activists have been protesting at a number of oil terminals across the country, including in the West Midlands, Surrey and Hertfordshire.
Six people were arrested after climate change activists, including two Olympians, scaled an oil tanker Bayswater Road in London earlier.
Elsewhere, Warwickshire Police said nine have been charged with obstructing or disrupting a person engaged in lawful activity after being arrested during protests in Kingsbury yesterday.
It said they were due to appear at Coventry Magistrates' Court.
Three other people arrested remained in custody, the force added.
