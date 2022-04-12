West Ham fans to go on trial accused of racially aggravated harassment
- Published
Two West Ham fans are to go on trial accused of racially aggravated harassment against a man in Orthodox Jewish dress during a flight to a European football match.
Lee Carey, 55, and Jak Bruce, 31 were flying from Stansted Airport in Essex to the Netherlands on 4 November at the time of the alleged offence, Chelmsford Magistrates' Court heard.
Both men deny a public order offence.
They are due to stand trial on 10 May at Chelmsford Crown Court.
Essex Police said Mr Carey, of Romford, east London, and Mr Bruce, of Dartford, Kent, were travelling to a game against Belgian side KRC Genk.
They have been charged with intentionally causing harassment, alarm or distress, which was said to be racially aggravated.
Both were granted bail but have conditions not to attend, or travel to, any designated football match while proceedings are ongoing.
They must also not comment or post anything on social media pertaining to the proceedings.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk