Essex Police make more arrests over fuel protests
- Published
More than 20 climate protesters have arrived at Exolum Storage in Grays and have positioned themselves in a dangerous location, Essex Police said.
Officers have made 338 arrests in total following protests at oil terminals.
The activists want the government to halt new oil and gas projects.
The force's Assistant Chief Constable Glen Pavelin said the protests were "exceptionally dangerous" because of where the group had "located themselves within the site".
He said officers were in the process of making a further 26 arrests.
Activists from Just Stop Oil and Extinction Rebellion have been blocking access to oil terminals since 1 April.
Mr Pavelin said: "We cannot stand by while criminal acts are being committed, and lives are being put at risk, in the name of protest.
"We are not anti-protest.
"Our job is to preserve life and catch criminals, and that's what we're going to do.
"We've been really clear with the protestors. Their acts of criminality on site are not only illegal, but they are continuing to put themselves and our officers at real risk of harm and that is unacceptable."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk