A12 Essex: London-bound carriageway closed after collision
An A-road has been closed London-bound after a collision involving six vehicles.
Essex Police said officers were called to the southbound A12, between the junctions for Witham and Hatfield Peverel, at about 13:00 BST.
The force said it did not believe there were any serious injuries.
The carriageway remained closed so debris could be cleared. Police advised motorists to use diversions and thanked drivers for their patience.
