Brentwood: Man charged with murder over death of 29-year-old
- Published
A man has been charged with murder after the death of a 29-year-old.
Essex Police said officers went to Warley Hill, Brentwood, at about 13:10 BST on Tuesday after concerns for the welfare of a man were reported.
Lee Murrell was found dead by officers. His family said their hearts were "broken" by his death.
A 36-year-old man from the town has been charged with murder and is due to appear at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court.
In a statement, Mr Murrell's family said: "Our hearts are broken. Lee is, and always will be, a much-loved son and brother.
"He has been taken from his family and friends far too soon.
"While we try to come to terms with our sudden and devastating loss, the family asks for privacy at this extremely difficult time."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk