Sir David Amess: Terror suspect tells court he killed MP over Syria vote
- Published
A terror suspect accused of murdering Sir David Amess told jurors he decided to kill him over his vote for airstrikes on Syria.
The Southend West MP was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on 15 October 2021.
Ali Harbi Ali, 26, told the court he had no regrets, adding: "If I thought I did anything wrong, I wouldn't have done it".
He denies murder and preparing acts of terrorism.
He told jurors at the Old Bailey: "He [Sir David] voted previously in Parliament, not just him... I decided if I couldn't make hijrah, if I couldn't help the Muslims [in Syria], I would do something here."
Asked what difference killing Sir David would make, he said: "For one, he can't vote again.
"If he had previous for doing votes like that he won't do it in the future, and perhaps send a message to his colleagues."
He added: "So hopefully, he won't be able to harm Muslims in that regard.
"You need a certain amount of votes ... so it's one off the list."
Under cross-examination by Tom Little QC, Mr Ali told the court he had no regrets about killing Sir David, 69, and denied being "utterly shameless".
He said: "I wouldn't use the word 'shameless', but I don't have any shame."
Mr Little said: "You don't think you did any thing wrong?"
Mr Ali replied: "If I thought I did anything wrong, I wouldn't have done it."
'Hopefully kill Michael Gove'
The trial previously heard Mr Ali, of Kentish Town north London, had plans on his phone describing possible attacks on cabinet minister Michael Gove.
He told the jury when he came up with the plan he hoped to "attack and hopefully kill Michael Gove".
"I believe he was someone who was a harm to Muslims.
"I thought if I couldn't go join Islamic State, I should try and do something here to help Muslims here," he said.
Mr Ali told the court he had sought to travel to Syria between 2015 and 2017 but did not go as it was "difficult".
He told defence counsel Tracy Alying QC: "As a Muslim, I was obligated to do something during that period."
The trial has restarted after a 10-day delay due to three jurors and the judge testing positive for Covid-19.
The trial continues.
