Elections 2022: Where will people be voting in Essex?
- Published
Nine district, borough and unitary councils across Essex are poised to hold elections on 5 May.
The borough and district councils holding elections are Basildon, Brentwood, Castle Point, Colchester, Epping Forest, Harlow and Rochford.
Southend-On-Sea City Council and Thurrock Council are the two unitary authorities holding elections.
District and city councils provide services including waste collection and making planning decisions.
The election in Southend is the first since it became a city earlier this year.
Basildon Council
Basildon Borough Council elects one third in a three-year cycle followed by a fourth year without an election.
This year seats in 14 of the borough's 16 wards are up for grabs.
The council is currently controlled by the Conservative Group, which took over from an alliance of Labour and Independent councillors in 2021.
Brentwood Borough Council
One third of the councillors in Brentwood Borough Council will also be up for election this year, including the current mayor Olivia Sanders.
This year seats in 13 of the borough's 15 wards are up for election.
A Conservative controlled council, the Liberal Democrats in Brentwood form the opposition.
Castle Point Borough Council
The Conservatives are the largest group on Castle Point Borough Council, but they do not have overall control of the council.
One third of its councillors will be elected from across 14 wards in the borough.
Colchester Borough Council
No party has overall control of Colchester Borough Council, with the Conservatives relying on an alliance with the Highwoods group to lead the council.
They took over just last year. Prior to that a Liberal Democrat and Labour coalition ran the council.
The council will also elect a third of its members and one extra seat will also be up for election following the death of former Mayor Nick Cope.
Epping Forest District Council
One third of seats in Epping Forest District Council are also up for election.
Across the council the elections will see 19 out of 58 seats across 19 wards decided.
The Conservatives currently run the council with a 13 seat majority. Ten of these seats up for election are currently held by the Conservatives.
Harlow District Council
The council flipped to be under Conservative control following last year's elections.
It is electing one third of its members.
Rochford District Council
Currently Conservative controlled, a third of the Rochford seats are open for election this year.
Southend City Council
This is the first election being contested under the council's new name after it was officially designated a city in March.
Elections were previously held under the name Southend-on-Sea Borough Council.
Currently the council is run by a coalition of Labour, the Liberal Democrats and Independents.
However the Conservatives are the biggest group and are looking to regain control.
Thurrock Council
The unitary authority is electing one thirds of its councillors in May.
The council is currently Conservative-controlled with a majority of five members.
This year elections are taking place in 16 of the authority's 20 wards.
Is there an election in my area?
- POSTCODE SEARCH: Is there an election in my area?
- WHAT'S HAPPENING WHERE: Really simple guide
- ENGLAND: What's at stake in the local council elections?
- GUIDE: How to vote in local elections
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk