Sir David Amess trial delayed due to Covid-19 cases
- Published
The trial of an alleged terrorist accused of murdering Sir David Amess MP has been paused for a second time due to positive tests for Covid-19.
The Southend West MP was stabbed to death during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex on 15 October 2021.
Ali Harbi Ali, 26, of Kentish Town, north London, denies murder and preparing acts of terrorism.
Mr Justice Sweeney has tested positive and the Old Bailey trial has been halted until Thursday at the earliest.
Last week the trial was delayed after three jurors tested positive.
The defence case for Mr Ali is due to begin when the trial resumes.
Addressing jurors during a five-minute hearing, the Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft, said: "The eagle-eyed amongst you will have spotted that I'm not Mr Justice Sweeney.
"I'm sorry to say he tested positive for Covid at the weekend. He has no symptoms."
One juror continued to test positive for the virus, the court heard.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk