Daughter sentenced for killing Grays mum, 89, with dementia
- Published
A woman cleared of murdering her 89-year-old mother who had dementia has been handed a suspended sentence after admitting manslaughter.
Cheryl Banks, 60, was found not guilty last month of murdering Winifred Grover at their home in Lenmore Avenue, Grays, Essex, on 21 June.
She had previously admitted manslaughter by diminished responsibility.
Banks was given a two-year sentence, suspended for two years.
Essex Police said Ms Grover had lived with her daughter and her family for three years, and was found unresponsive at the family home.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
'Tragic case'
A post-mortem examination found the most likely cause of death was that she had been smothered.
Police said Banks, who was her mother's primary carer, had admitted to a member of her family she had killed her mother.
Det Insp Kevin Hughes, said it was a "truly tragic case" that had "really saddened me and my team".
The force said that in a statement to officers, Banks said she had experienced her own mental health problems for some time and that she loved her mother very much.
Speaking at the time of Banks's conviction at Basildon Crown Court, Det Insp Hughes said the 89-year-old was "in need of constant care".
"It is clear to me that Cheryl Banks was struggling with her own mental health and with the demands of being her mother's full-time carer," he said.
"Sadly, this led to her taking matters into her own hands."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk