Brentwood: Man denies murdering two teenage boys
- Published
A man has denied murdering two 16-year-old boys who were stabbed to death.
Charlie Preston and Frankie Gater were stabbed in Brentwood, Essex, on 24 October.
Frankie Watson, 20, of Orsett, Essex, pleaded not guilty to two counts of murder and alternative charges of manslaughter via video link at the Old Bailey in London.
He also denied wounding another boy with intent and having a bladed article in Brentwood on the same date.
Mr Watson, a labourer who was on the books of Southend United FC when he was younger, was remanded in custody and a trial is due to start on 27 June.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.