Alopecia: 'I'm ditching my wig in public after Oscars row'
By Charlie Jones
BBC News, East
- Published
A woman who hid her alopecia for 17 years said she felt more confident to go out without a wig after the Oscars controversy raised awareness.
Laura Mathias, 30, from Manningtree, Essex, said she hoped other bald people can take a stand in defiance of Chris Rock's joke.
"The positive thing from this awful incident is that so many more people know about alopecia," she said.
"I normally get very anxious going out without a wig.
"But now I feel like enough people know about the condition and wouldn't presume I have cancer, or some other illness, and look at me with pity."
A clip of Will Smith slapping Chris Rock in the face on stage at the Oscars has been viewed millions of times and sparked multiple conversations about the condition.
The comic made a joke about the actor's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, who had shaved her head due to alopecia. It is thought to affect at least 65,000 people in the UK.
Ms Mathias said in a post on Instagram, where she chronicles her life with alopecia, that the actor's violence was not acceptable.
She said Will Smith did the right thing in making it clear that joking about his wife's hair loss was not appropriate, but she wishes he had done it with words instead.
"Even though this was a really horrible incident, it has been massive for the alopecia community.
"I'm so happy to see that finally people are asking the question 'what is alopecia?'
"I was so proud to see how glamourous Jada looked and the fact that she just responded with an eye roll to the joke, she really comes out of this with so much dignity," she said.
Ms Mathias was 12 years old when she was first diagnosed, and doctors said her hair loss was triggered by the stress of her parents' divorce.
She stopped going to school for six months because she was so embarrassed and decided to get a wig after she returned.
She couldn't exercise or go to theme parks for fear it would fall off, and had a panic attack while getting ready for a friend's wedding.
During the lockdown she decided to remove her wig in public for the first time.
"I didn't take it off in public for 17 years but the pandemic changed things for me," she said.
"I started sharing images online of me without my wig, but being completely honest I have felt more confident posing for photos without it than I have going to the shops. Now I hope to change that."
She said the idea of interacting as a bald woman every day still scares her, but she is "working on it".
"I have wasted too much of my life being anxious about it," she said.
"This joke risked ruining that confidence for so many but really it has had the opposite effect.
"People won't do a double take when more of us go out without our wigs on."
