Colchester grammar teacher suspended over Prophet Muhammad mug
A teacher has been suspended from a top state grammar school after allegedly using a mug with a cartoon of the Prophet Muhammad on it.
The teacher at Colchester Royal Grammar School (CRGS) in Essex is thought to have taken the mug into the playground.
Last year, Ofsted found pupils at the school were subjected to sexist or racist comments.
The school said the matter would be reviewed and "appropriate robust action" would be taken as necessary.
The Ofsted report found leadership, behaviour, attitudes and personal development at the school were inadequate.
The school, which had more students offered Oxbridge places than any other grammar school in the UK last year, has also faced accusations of a "toxic rape culture" from a former pupil.
However, a recent monitoring inspection, which was the first since the school was judged to have serious weaknesses, found that leaders were taking effective action.
Parts of the Koran are taken to mean that Muhammad cannot be captured in an image by human hand, with any attempt to do so seen as an insult.
Protests were held outside a school in Leeds last year after a cartoon depicting the founder of Islam was shown to pupils in a religious studies lesson.
The teacher was suspended, but an independent panel later concluded he could return to work.
Another teacher in Dunstable, in Bedfordshire, was suspended after using a picture of terrorist leader Osama Bin Laden in an attempt to portray the Prophet.
A spokesperson for CRGS said: "We have been notified that an image has been shared online of an individual appearing to use a cup that has an offensive image on it.
"At this time we are looking into the matter. While we cannot comment on individuals, this will be reviewed in line with our policies and procedures and the appropriate robust action taken as necessary."
