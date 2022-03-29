Shoeburyness schoolboy dies after medical emergency
A boy has died after what police described as a "medical emergency" at school.
The Year 7 pupil died at about 13:20 BST on Monday at Shoeburyness High School, in Caulfield Road, in Essex.
Essex Police said paramedics and school staff had treated the child, but were unable to save him.
Officers said the boy's death was being treated as unexplained, but added that despite speculation on social media, a knife was not involved in the incident.
District Commander Ian Hughes, said: "I would like to offer my condolences to the boy's family and we are doing everything we can to support them through this tragic and difficult time.
"Our officers remain at the school at this time to continue our enquiries."
He said the investigation was continuing and officers would work with the school on Tuesday.
He added: "We are aware of comments on social media, and we want to reassure the local community and parents of pupils at the school, no knife was involved during this tragic incident."
