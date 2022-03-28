Bypass connecting 14,000 potential new homes to Chelmsford and Braintree approved
- Published
Plans to build a road to connect 14,000 potential new homes with Braintree and Chelmsford have been approved.
Essex County Council approved the 4.6km (2.9 miles) single carriageway bypass to be constructed between the Beaulieu Park development and a new roundabout on the A131 at Chatham Green.
The bypass could "unlock" about 14,000 new homes in north-east Chelmsford, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Tory councillor John Jowers said the bypass would be "a relief road".
"It is going to give Chelmsford massive relief," he said.
The plans also include widening a 1.2km (0.75 mile) stretch of the A131 between Chatham Green and Deres Bridge, near Braintree, to a dual carriageway.
The work will be carried out using £218m in funding from the government's Housing Infrastructure Fund, plus £34m of other funding from the South East Local Enterprise Partnership and developer Countryside Zest.
