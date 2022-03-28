Fire destroys Arkesden pub roof and first floor
The roof and first floor of a pub were destroyed in a blaze that broke out just before lunch on Mother's Day.
The fire at the Axe and Compasses on Main Street, Arkesden in north Essex, took hold at about 11:40 BST on Sunday.
Essex fire service said 100% of the building's thatched roof was alight when crews arrived, and it later collapsed.
At the height of the blaze, nine crews tackled the fire and crews remained at the scene monitoring hot spots.
Incident commander, Craig McLelland, said: "Due to the thatched roof, the fire spread quickly, and unfortunately both the roof and first floor fell in.
"We'd like to thank members of the local community who were on-hand to collect furniture salvaged by our firefighters to a designated safe space away from the building.
"When disaster strikes, it's heart-warming to see communities come together to make a positive difference."
Mr McLelland said about 150 people were booked at the pub's restaurant for Mother's Day.
He added the cause of the fire seemed to be accidental, but a full investigation was under way.
