Basildon: Investigation begins into woman's childbirth death
- Published
An investigation has been launched after a woman died during childbirth at a hospital's maternity unit.
It was the third death of a mother in just over three years at Basildon University Hospital in Essex, in addition to a newborn baby's death.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service said it understood the woman was in her third trimester.
The trust that runs the hospital said it could not comment on the case while it was under investigation.
Basildon University Hospital is part of Mid and South Essex NHS Foundation Trust, which also runs Southend and Broomfield hospitals.
The latest fatality follows the death of 36-year-old Gabriela Pintilie in February 2019.
Ms Pintilie died after losing six litres of blood giving birth to her second child at the unit.
In separate incidents, a mother died and another woman had a stillborn baby at the unit in March 2019, while the trust was being inspected by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) following Ms Pintilie's death.
The unit at Basildon had its rating upgraded from "inadequate" to "requires improvement" in December by the CQC.
The hospital also apologised for the death of newborn Frederick Terry after he suffered a brain haemorrhage during a failed forceps delivery in November 2019.
A trust spokesman said: "Our condolences go out to the family in this very sad case, as it is currently under investigation, we are unable to make further comment.
"The safety of mums and babies whilst using our maternity services is our priority, and we strive to always offer the very best care."
A CQC spokesman said: "We are aware a pregnant woman sadly died on Basildon Hospital's maternity unit. Her death is being investigated by the trust."
