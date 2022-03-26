Energy costs will hit school staffing, head teachers warn
School staff numbers may be cut as head teachers grapple with huge energy price hikes, education leaders have warned.
Schools across the country have told a union that they are having to pay at least £60,000 more than they expected.
Geoff Barton, head of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said he was concerned about cuts at a time extra staff were needed to help pupils catch up after the lockdown.
The government said it is increasing education funding by £4bn in 2022-23.
Domestic electricity and gas bills covered by the price cap are to go up by more than 50% in April and further rises are expected from October.
Dr Robin Bevan, head teacher of Southend School for Boys, told BBC Politics East: "From September when the school year starts to now we have already spent nearly £50,000 more on gas and electricity than we had set aside in advance."
He said the extra costs could have paid for them to employ two more members of staff.
"The government has put in more money, that is welcomed, but prices have risen by more than the amount they have put in.
"So you end up behind where you were 12 months ago. We are having to trim the activities and opportunities for students or look at maybe large class sizes because we haven't got enough money. Pupils are missing out because the government hasn't invested enough to match the price rises.
Mr Barton, general secretary of the ASCL, said the concerns of Dr Bevan were being "replicated right across the country".
"The last few emails I have had from school and college leaders include one who was expecting to pay £10,000 and is already expecting the final amount to be £70,000. Another who was expecting to spend £130,000 is already having to spend £200,000.
"Where does the money come from? The only way you can find the money is by cutting costs elsewhere and the only way of really cutting big costs like that is by shedding staff."
He said that at the same time schools are trying to help pupils catch up the schooling they missed during the Covid lockdown.
Mr Barton said the loss of funds is "hugely disappointing as we won't be able to employ the teaching assistants and teachers we so desperately need".
Dan Worth, a senior editor at the Times Education Supplement (TES), described the increased price of energy as "a bit of a disaster" for schools.
"The only way to save the money you need for energy bills is through staff recruitment," he said.
A Department for Education spokeswoman said: "We recognise schools may be facing cost pressures in the coming months, particularly where energy prices have increased.
"In 2022-23, core schools funding will increase by £4bn compared to 2021-22 - a 7% cash terms per pupil boost - and this will help schools to meet wider cost pressures, including energy prices.
"All schools can access a range of tools to help them get the best value from their resources, including recommended deals for energy costs and services related to energy."
