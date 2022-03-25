David Amess killing: Ali Harbi Ali told police 'I done it, I killed an MP'
By Daniel Sandford
BBC News home affairs correspondent
- Published
The man accused of murdering Sir David Amess MP told police only hours afterwards that it was a terrorist attack, a court heard.
Sir David, the MP for Southend West, died after he was stabbed more than 20 times during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.
Ali Harbi Ali, 26, denies charges of murder and preparing acts of terrorism.
The trial at the Old Bailey heard how Mr Ali told police officers he "killed an MP".
Jurors were told that in his first police interview at Southend Police Station, he was asked by PC Jody Grogan: "Mr Ali, is this a terrorist attack?"
To which he replied: "I mean, I guess yeah I killed an MP and I done it yeah."
Asked if anyone else was involved Mr Ali said: "I was by myself completely."
He was being interviewed at 17:45 GMT on 15 October, about five-and-a-half hours after Sir David was stabbed to death.
The trial continues.
