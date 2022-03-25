Tilbury Docks: Crews tackle fire on ship carrying scrap metal

Essex Fire and Rescue Service
Fire crews were called to Tilbury Docks, on the River Thames, just after 20:00 GMT on Thursday

Firefighters attended the Port of Tilbury after a blaze on a ship carrying scrap metal.

Essex County Fire and Rescue Service was called to the docks on the River Thames at 20:09 GMT on Thursday.

It said the fire was in the hold of the docked vessel and scrap metal was unloaded using a dockside crane.

The service said it worked with the ship's crew and emergency services to resolve the incident and firefighters left the scene at about midnight.

Fire crews worked with the ship's crew and partner agencies to resolve the incident

