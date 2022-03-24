David Amess killing: Suspect 'admitted terror crime to police'
By Daniel Sandford
BBC News
- Published
The man accused of killing veteran MP Sir David Amess told police he committed a "terror" crime, a court heard.
Sir David, the MP for Southend West, died after he was stabbed 21 times during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.
Ali Harbi Ali, 26, denies charges of murder and preparing acts of terrorism.
Body-worn camera footage of a stand-off between the suspect and two unarmed police officers was shown to jurors.
PCs Scott James and Ryan Curtis entered Belfairs Methodist Church armed only with a baton and incapacitant spray, despite being warned the suspect had a knife.
PC Curtis told the jury they found Mr Ali standing in the aisle of the church with a blood-stained knife in his hand.
Body-worn footage from PC James was played to the court and showed the officer deciding against waiting for backup from a team with a Taser.
The footage showed how they shouted "drop the knife!" on entering the church. After a short stand-off, the suspect dropped the weapon and officers handcuffed him.
Mr Ali was on the video saying "I was prepared to die", the court heard.
He was taken to Southend Police Station and asked if the crime might be domestic or hate-related.
Mr Ali told the booking officer "terror. Religious", the jury heard.
Previously, jurors were played a 999 call from the aftermath of the attack where a witness said Mr Ali was threatening to kill four other people.
They were also shown CCTV images earlier in the trial showing how Mr Ali travelled form his Kentish Town, north London home to Leigh on Sea on the day of the killing.
The trial continues.
