Castle Point: Authority postpones plans for 5,000 new homes
- Published
Plans to build 5,000 new homes have been delayed after councillors voted to reject the proposals.
Castle Point Borough Council voted to postpone the local plan for development at a meeting on Wednesday.
There were concerns about the plan allocating land for more than 1,000 homes in Canvey Island, Essex.
The Conservative administration, opposition Canvey Island Independent Party and Independent councillors all agreed to look at the plan again.
Councillor Martin Tucker, from the Canvey Island Independent Party, said he could not support a plan that designates more homes to the second most congested part of Essex, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The government has pledged to build 300,000 new homes a year and has given councils across the country a target to build new homes.
The borough's local plan, which the government wants agreed by 2023, sees development outlined for areas including Hadleigh, Benfleet, Thundersley and Canvey Island.
The Conservative council administration warned not having a local plan would lead to speculative development and the government taking control of planning.
But Canvey Island Independent Party leader Dave Blackwell said there was nothing to fear in rejecting the plan.
Conservative leader of the council, Andrew Sheldon, said residents were "very concerned about greenbelt development locally".
Mr Sheldon said the council would "look at alternatives" as well as some of the issues raised by residents in recent months.
Mr Blackwell said: "It's about time the government and councillors listened to their residents."
Resident Sam Brown said the decision to reject the local plan was "excellent".
Brian Botham, who lives in Canvey - close to a flood plain proposed for development - questioned the suitability of the additional housing.
"I appreciate a need for a local plan, but it's got to be a plan that's workable and sustainable and takes into account the views of local residents," he said.
Mr Botham was also concerned about how local infrastructure would cope with the number of homes proposed.
No date was set for the plan to return to council for a vote.
