Katie Price: Fiance Carl Woods denies threatening behaviour
- Published
Katie Price's fiance has denied using threatening behaviour against his partner.
Carl Woods, 33, was arrested by Essex Police following an incident at a house in the Great Dunmow area on 23 August.
He is alleged to have attempted to force open a door to a property while Ms Price was inside after she left his home following a row.
Mr Woods was released on unconditional bail after appearing at Colchester Magistrates' Court.
The former Love Island contestant, of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, is due to appear at a summary trial at Chelmsford Magistrates' Court on 16 June.
Ms Price, who is a reality TV regular, author and former glamour model, was pictured with her fiance outside court wearing a dark-tinted visor and she sat in the public gallery during the brief hearing.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk