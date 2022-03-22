Sir David Amess MP murder trial: Ali Harbi Ali asked for appointment to see MP
- Published
Related Topics
An alleged terrorist said he would not "take too long" when seeking a meeting with Sir David Amess MP, a court was told.
Sir David, MP for Southend West, was stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.
Ali Harbi Ali stabbed Sir David 21 times before being restrained by unarmed police officers, jurors heard.
The 26-year-old from London denies murder and preparing acts of terrorism.
Mr Ali, 26, exchanged a series of emails with Sir David's office claiming to be moving to the area, feigning interest in churches and healthcare to get a meeting with the Southend MP, prosecutor Tom Little QC said.
The trial continues.