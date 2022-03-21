Sir David Amess MP murder trial hears of 'cold and calculated' killing
The death of MP Sir David Amess was a "cold and calculated murder", a court has been told.
Sir David, MP for Southend West, was stabbed during a constituency surgery in Leigh-on-Sea, Essex, on 15 October.
Prosecutor Tom Little QC described the defendant Ali Harbit Ali as a "radicalised Islamist terrorist" and called it a "murder carried out because of a... twisted and violent ideology".
The 26 year old denies murder and preparing acts of terrorism.
The court heard Mr Ali travelled by train from his home in Kentish Town, north London, on the day of the attack specifically to attend Sir David's surgery at Belfairs Methodist Church.
During the meeting, he allegedly produced a large knife from his pocket and repeatedly stabbed the 69-year-old father-of-five.
Opening the trial for the prosecution at the Old Bailey, Mr Little said: "This is a case involving a cold and calculated murder, a murder carried out in a place of worship.
"A murder carried out because of a warped and twisted and violent ideology.
"It was a murder carried out by that young man [Mr Ali] who for many years had been planning just such an attack and who was, and is, a committed, fanatical, radicalised Islamist terrorist."
Sir David, a Conservative MP in Essex since 1983, was pronounced dead at the scene, where Mr Ali was arrested by police.
Mr Little said the defendant had carried out reconnaissance prior to the attack including scoping out locations of targets to attack, namely the Houses of Parliament and addresses associated with MPs.
The preparing acts of terrorism charge relates to activity alleged to have been carried out between 1 May 2019 and 28 September 2021.
The trial continues.
