Southend fish and chip shop destroyed by fire
An investigation has begun into the cause of a fire that destroyed a fish and chip shop.
Firefighters were called to the The Frying Pan takeaway restaurant in Southchurch Road, Southend, at about 17:10 GMT on Wednesday.
Essex Fire and Rescue said they found the building "almost completely alight" and it had "very quickly spread" to neighbouring properties.
No one was injured in the blaze.
More than 20 firefighters worked to bring the fire under control by 18:30, with crews remaining at the scene into the evening to "eliminate remaining hotspots" and ensure the site was safe.
The fire service said the restaurant had been destroyed and the property above suffered "significant smoke damage".
A full investigation to establish the cause will take place once the scene had fully cooled, a spokesman said.
Station manager, Dave Bond, said: "Firefighters have worked incredibly hard to prevent this fire, which was already spreading rapidly when they arrived, from becoming even more significant.
"I'm pleased to confirm that no-one was injured.
"We appreciate that this is a busy road, at a busy time of day, so the co-operation from local residents and road users is really appreciated. I'd like to thank them for their support."
