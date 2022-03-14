Rayleigh toilets to be transformed into microbrewery bar
A disused public toilet is due to be transformed into a microbrewery's bar.
A licensing application has been submitted for a micro-pub and craft beer vendor at the former public conveniences on Crown Hill in Rayleigh, Essex.
The business wants to sell alcohol between midday and 23:00 Monday to Thursday and between midday and midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Planning permission for change of use was granted in 2018.
The permission for the toilets to be turned into either a shop, restaurant, café or takeaway has expired and any new business would need fresh planning permission from Rochford District Council, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
But the council, which owns the toilets, previously indicated that it wanted to see the building put to good commercial use as part of the Rayleigh Centre Area Action Plan, which is a report used to guide appropriate development in the town centre.
A planning officer, speaking at the time of the 2018 application, said: "Any uses which support the vitality and viability of the town centre are to be supported and any of the proposed uses would fulfil this purpose and are considered acceptable subject to the recommended planning conditions."
