Rod Stewart fixes potholes near his Harlow home
- Published
Sir Rod Stewart has filmed himself fixing potholes on a road near his home and complaining about the state of it.
Videos on the 77-year-old singer's Instagram account showed him shovelling gravel in Harlow, Essex, claiming "no-one can be bothered to do it".
In one, he said: "People are bashing their cars up. The other day, there was an ambulance with a burst tyre. My Ferrari can't go through here at all."
An Essex County Council cabinet member promised to investigate the situation.
In the post, Sir Rod is seen dressed in a tracksuit and high-vis vest while singing and shovelling.
He said: "This is the state of the road near where I live in Harlow and it's been like this for ages.
"So me and the boys thought we would come and do it ourselves."
The post was captioned: "Working for a living, filling holes is good for the soul!"
His daughters Kimberly and Ruby commented with heart and clapping emojis, while one fan urged him not to hurt himself as he had tickets for his concert in June.
Lee Scott, Cabinet Member for highways maintenance at Essex County Council said: "This was brought to my attention this morning, and I have asked for an officer report as quickly as possible.
"I will endeavour to rectify it."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk