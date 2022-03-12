Pitsea crash: Family pay tribute to man, 92, killed in collision
Tributes have been paid to a man who died after being hit by a car at a retail park.
George Ridges, 92, from Tilbury, died when he was struck by a vehicle at the Old Market retail park, off High Road, Pitsea, on 6 February.
In a statement, his family said he was "a man of great talent, kindness, skill, and intelligence".
Essex Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the collision to come forward.
Mr Ridges family said he had been married to his wife, Sheila, for 72 years and was a "dearly loved" father, grandfather and great-grandfather, as well as being "a friend to everyone that knew him".
Essex Police said: "We are continuing to investigate the incident and need anyone with any information to come forward.
"We need anyone who saw anything or has any CCTV, dash cam, or doorbell footage to contact us."
