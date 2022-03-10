Basildon: New swimming pool to tackle health inequality
A new swimming pool will help tackle health inequality, a councillor has said.
Basildon Borough Council's planning committee unanimously approved the expansion of Eversley Leisure Centre in Pitsea on Wednesday.
A new 25m (82ft) swimming pool will be built, after Pitsea's old pool was demolished in 2012.
Councillor Bernard Foster said the pool could "save a few people's lives" and help tackle deprivation.
The number of obese children in the area is higher than the national average, officers said.
A council report said 26% of people in the ward had a long-term illness or disability, compared to a national average of 17%.
The new four-lane swimming pool will mainly serve Pitsea South-East, Pitsea North-West and Vange, reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Changing facilities and an extension to the car park will also be built.
Grant Taylor, the Conservative-led council's head of culture and health, said: "This is a particularly important opportunity to tackle health in the area where it's most in need with the sport that is most popular in our borough."