Chelmsford's Army and Navy junction to be remodelled
A city centre junction is to be remodelled into a so-called "hamburger" roundabout.
Essex County Council is to soon sign off on the proposal for Chelmsford's Army and Navy junction.
The junction had already undergone major changes in recent years after its 40-year-old flyover was removed.
The council said a hamburger roundabout - one with a road through the centre of it - had "significant support" when it consulted members of the public.
Its public consultation, which ran from August to October, focused on two new options for the junction which connects Chelmer Village, Great Baddow and the city centre - a hamburger roundabout or separate T-junctions.
The council's cabinet is expected to take the hamburger option forward following its meeting on Tuesday, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A statement to cabinet said: "This decision relates specifically to the preferred option at the junction and the recommendation that the hamburger option is taken forward as the preferred option for the junction improvements.
"This is in response to the public consultation where there was significant support for this option and is consistent with the technical work which illustrates its significant benefits."
An outline business case is expected to be submitted by the autumn.
The Army and Navy junction is a critical part of the Chelmsford transport network and was used by up to 70,000 vehicles a day and 72 buses an hour prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.
It currently consists of a five-arm roundabout, which until 2019 had a tidal flyover that carried one-way traffic to and from the A1060/A1114 over the roundabout.
Stephen Robinson, Liberal Democrat leader of Chelmsford City Council, said he was pleased plans for the project were progressing.