Anti-social car racing a danger, Essex council leader says
Unofficial street car races are putting people "within inches of death", a council leader said.
Castle Point Borough Council wants to bring in a public spaces protection order (PSPO) after reports of racing on Roscommon Way on Canvey Island, Essex.
Councils can bring in PSPOs to ban activities relating to anti-social behaviour, and people who do not comply with them can be fined £100.
The council said it hoped to bring in the order by early summer.
A six-week consultation on the order has recently ended.
Andrew Sheldon, Conservative council leader, said the issue of races and speeding drivers on Canvey Island, particularly on Rosscommon Way, had been going on for "the best part of a decade".
He said it seemed to involve boy racers having "what they would describe as a good old tear-up, but it's really anti-social times, late into the night sometimes, and in a really dangerous way".
He said the council was concerned not just about the impact on residents living with the noise and disruption, but also about the safety of those attending the racing events.
"As a parent I find it concerning seeing young people standing there within inches of death, in essence," he said.
"All it takes is one little miscalculation from a driver, one little stone hitting the road and then we could see some fatalities.
"It really has to stop."
Noise from the cars can often be heard across much of the island, he added.
Mr Sheldon believed the introduction of a PSPO and threat of a fine would act as a deterrent.
Essex Police said they had received several reports of vehicles racing late in the evenings.
A spokesperson for the force said: "Our officers are aware and will be paying attention to the area.
"Those found committing road traffic offences will be dealt with accordingly, along with being issued a Section 59 warning which could mean that their vehicles will be seized if they are found committing anti-social behaviour within a 12-month period."
