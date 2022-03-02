Mark Cavendish: Pair charged with robbery at cyclist's Essex home
- Published
Two more men have been charged with robbery following a break-in at the home of Olympic cyclist Mark Cavendish.
Essex Police said the incident at a house in the Ongar area happened at 02:35 GMT on 27 November.
Oludewa Okorosobo, 27, of Flaxman Road, Camberwell, south London, and Ali Badara Sesay, 27, of Holding Street, Rainham, east London, have been charged with robbery.
They are due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on 29 March.
Romario Henry, 30, of Bell Green, Lewisham, south London, was charged in December with two counts of robbery.
He is next due to appear at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday.
At the time of the break-in, Cavendish, 36, was recovering from significant injuries he suffered in a crash during a track event in Belgium earlier that month.
Cavendish won four stages at last year's Tour de France, equalling the tour record of 34 set by Belgian legend Eddy Merckx.
Pair sought
A Louis Vuitton suitcase and two high-value watches were stolen in the raid, police said.
In January, Essex Police released photographs of two men officers wanted to speak to in connection with their investigation - Jo Jobson, 25, from Plaistow in east London and 26-year-old George Goddard from Loughton in Essex.
Mr Goddard also had links to the Isle of Dogs in London, police said.
Det Insp Tony Atkin, who is leading the investigation, said: "We're still seeking the public's help to locate these two men.
"I believe both men will have information which will help the investigation and I would urge them both to come forward."
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk