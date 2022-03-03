Ukraine: Family's relief at escape from Kharkiv
A British man has been speaking of his relief at managing to escape from Ukraine with his family.
Businessman Nathan Rossiter, is heading to his family in Harlow, Essex with his wife, Olena and son Leo.
His mother, Chris Rossiter, from Harlow said it has been an anxious time for them all.
Mr Rossiter, 32, who has lived in Kharkiv on the Russian border for the last seven years, secured visas after travelling to the capital city, Kyiv.
Mr Rossiter, who is diabetic, set off for Kyiv with his wife and son on 21 February and planned to return home to Kharkiv on the same day, after obtaining the documentation.
However, they heard the city was being pounded by Russian forces, leaving them stranded in a hotel room in Kyiv, where they began running low on food, drinking water and insulin.
Mr Rossite was concerned he would not have enough medication and needles.
The family, which did not have a car, tried to catch a train from Kyiv out of the country, but were met by chaos at the station.
They ended up spending four days in the hotel, listening to the explosions of bombs as the Russian forces advanced, said Mr Rossiter.
Olena said it was hard trying to explain to their five-year-old what was going on, and why they had to keep going into their safe space - the windowless bathroom - as the sounds of war got louder.
The couple managed to keep up-to-date with what was happening via a TV in their room and the internet, which allowed Mr Rossiter to keep in touch with his mother Chris.
Speaking at her Essex home, Chris Rossiter said: "It's been a nightmare. This is insane really.
"It makes me so scared for everyone there. It's so sad."
But on Wednesday Mrs Rossiter heard the good news; her son had managed to make contact with a US charity helping Ukrainians and foreign nationals escape the war zone.
The family had boarded one of the charity's three mini-buses which took them 300 miles to Khotyn near to the Romanian border.
Just before leaving, Mr Rossiter recorded a video message: "Hopefully we will be very far from Kyiv when that (Russian) convoy arrives."
Speaking from the Romanian capital Bucharest, Mr Rossiter said: "There is a sense of relief but obviously there's still a lot of our family in Kharkiv as well.
"Olena's parents, cousins, her little brother. While there is that relief that Leo's safe, Olena's safe, but still ....", he said.
The family is now making its way to Mrs Rossiter's home in Harlow.
