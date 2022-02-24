BBC News

Storm Eunice: Lost Southend budgie returns home

Image source, BTP Essex
Image caption,
PS Barry spent a few days with the British Transport Police in Essex after being found on Monday

A budgie who flew away during Storm Eunice has been reunited with his owners.

The blue and white bird was named PB Barry by British Transport Police (BTP) when he was discovered at Southend Victoria station on Monday.

Officers said his stay was "short but eventful" and he had suited "a life in blue" due to his distinctive colourings.

PB Barry was thanked for his "service".

Image source, BTP
Image caption,
Police placed him in a cage, an upgrade from the cardboard box he was first put in

"After a short but eventful stay, PB Barry has stepped back from active duty," BTP Essex said in a Tweet.

"Well done Barry, enjoy your time back at home with your owner and thank you for your service."

