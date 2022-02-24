Man rescued after digger overturns on Harlow site
Firefighters have rescued a man from an overturned digger.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said crews were called to Roydon Road in Harlow, Essex, just after 15:20 GMT on Monday where the digger had fallen down an embankment.
Ladders and ropes were used to reach the driver - a man in his 50s - who was trapped inside.
The fire service said it worked with paramedics to rescue him by 16:15 GMT.
Station manager Richie Green said: "This was an extremely difficult rescue due to the position of the digger.
"Crews worked exceptionally hard and liaised brilliantly with our colleagues from the ambulance service and helicopter emergency medical service to release the casualty."
The fire service added the man was conscious and breathing after he was rescued and was left in the care of medics.
