Storms Eunice: Transport police in Essex take care of budgie
A budgie thought to have fled from its home during the recent storms is being cared for by police.
Transport Police in Essex have named their new recruit Barry after finding him "slightly shaken up" at Southend Victoria station on Monday.
With his light blue and white markings police say he seems "suited to a life in blue".
Police are still trying to track down his owners but have taken him under their wing in the meantime.
The lost Budgie is now know as PB Barry— BTP Essex (@BTPEssex) February 22, 2022
We've upgraded Barry from his cardboard box & given him ample food & water
We're still looking for Barrys rightful owner, but until then he seems suited to a life in blue but perhaps he'd be better suited to working with @NPASSouthEast? pic.twitter.com/SUW9FauQpp
To make him more comfortable the bird has already been promoted from a cardboard box to a shiny new cage to give him the space and time to recuperate from all the stormy weather.
The force has tweeted about their new feathered friend in hopes of finding his owner.
Anyone who thinks they might know where Barry the Budgie belongs is asked to contact British Transport Police in Essex.
