Stansted: Man admits smuggling cocaine in duck ornament
A man tried to smuggle cocaine into the UK by hiding it inside a duck ornament flown in from South America.
An x-ray of the ornament at Stansted Airport in Essex last month showed "irregularities", the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.
Its officers tracked the package to Aldo Alushi, 29, of Milwards, Harlow, who was arrested on 7 January.
He admitted importing Class A drugs at Chelmsford Crown Court on Friday and is due to be sentenced on 11 March.
Border Force officers x-rayed the wooden box containing a hollow, gold-coloured duck ornament, after it arrived on a flight from Cali in Colombia, the NCA said.
Patches of white on the x-ray led NCA officers to drill holes in the duck.
A pink sticky substance leaked out, which tested positive for cocaine and could have been converted into the powdered version of the drug, the NCA added.
Its officers also found Albanian national Alushi was living in the UK illegally.
Lydia Bloomfield, branch commander at the NCA, said: "This is certainly one of the most unusual attempts to smuggle drugs we've seen, and it shows the lengths that organised crime groups are willing to go in an attempt to avoid detection."