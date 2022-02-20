BBC News

M25: Tributes to four who died in August 2021 crash

The family of Abigael Muamba said they missed her "smile and dedication"

The families of four people who died in a crash involving a minibus, lorry and car on the M25 have paid tributes to their loved ones.

Essex Police was called to the scene of the collision near Waltham Abbey, between junctions 26 and 27, at about 18:15 BST on 23 August.

Abigael Muamba, 31, Dexter Augustus, 60, and Jennifer Smith, 59, all from London, died at the scene.

Lisa Gardiner, 44, also from London, died later from her injuries.

In statements released by Essex Police, their families paid tribute to each of them.

The crash happened between junctions 26 and 27 of the M25 near Waltham Abbey

The parents of Ms Muamba, of Edmonton Green, said they missed her "smile and dedication", and they would always remember her "helpful heart and youthful spirit".

They said they were "truly heartbroken" at the loss of their daughter and she had "so much life left to give to those she loved".

Jennifer Smith leaves behind a daughter, two sons and five grandchildren

The family of Ms Smith, a service manager from Stratford, said she was a "popular figure within her community" who was "loved beyond words".

She leaves behind a daughter, two sons and five grandchildren.

Dexter Augustus' family said he was the "life and soul of every gathering"

Mr Augustus, from Waltham Forest, was a "dearly loved son, brother, father, grandfather and friend to everyone that knew him", his family said.

They said his "vivacious energy made him the life and soul of every gathering".

Lisa Gardiner, 44, from Walthamstow, was "always full of life", her family said

Ms Gardiner, from Walthamstow, was a "beautiful wife and mother", her family said.

"Always full of life, Lisa's big heart knew no bounds; love and life was there to be shared," they added.

All four were in the minibus when it crashed.

The carriageway was closed for about 11 hours at the time while officers gathered evidence.

