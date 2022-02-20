Paul May death: Man charged with murder of Southend artist
A man has been charged with the murder of an artist found dead in a flat.
Paul May, 46, from Great Wakering, died at the property in London Road, Westcliff-on-Sea, at about 13:20 GMT on 13 February.
A suspect, aged 44 and from Westcliff, is due to appear at Southend Magistrates' Court on Monday.
In a tribute, Mr May's family said he "loved his art" and described him as a "larger-than-life character, the life and soul of the party".
"Paul could turn his hand to anything - whether it be music, sports or art - usually with minimal effort," they said.
According to his family, Mr May was commissioned in 2013 by train company C2C to provide artwork on boards outside Southend East railway station.
"He was really proud of that and knowing that his work brightens up people's day as they head to work is a comfort to us," they said.
"It means there will always be a piece of him here and that he's having a positive impact on people's day."
Police described the investigation as "fast-paced and complex" and continued to appeal for witnesses.
