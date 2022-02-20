Arrests after car goes wrong way on A13 at Stanford-le-Hope
Two men have been arrested after a car collided with other vehicles after going the wrong way on a dual carriageway.
Essex Police said the silver Audi Q7 failed to stop for officers on the A13 near to Stanford-le-Hope at about 12:55 GMT on Saturday.
It then went the wrong way on the A13 before it was involved in a collision with a number of other vehicles at about 13:25.
Police said no-one was seriously hurt.
The force said a 23-year-old man from Romford was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, theft of a motor vehicle, failing to stop when directed and money laundering.
A 31-year-old man from Aveley was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, failing to stop when directed and possession of a Class B or C drug.
They are both currently in custody, police said.
Officers have appealed for witnesses.