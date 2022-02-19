Thousands of homes remain without power after storm
Thousands of homes remain without power and trains continue to be disrupted across the East of England after Storm Eunice.
UK Power Networks said 28,900 homes across Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, Essex, Hertfordshire, Suffolk and Norfolk were without electricity.
Greater Anglia said a number of routes had reopened, but said disruption was expected until the end of the day.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it was an "exceptional day".
The Met Office had a red warning in place across parts of East Anglia between 10:00 and 15:00 GMT on Friday as Storm Eunice swept across the country.
Essex Fire and Rescue Service said it received more than 500 calls on Friday, which it said was one of its busiest days in more than 30 years.
Neil Fenwick, from the fire service control room, said: "We had roofs blown off properties, we had roofs collapsed into properties, we had fronts of buildings blown out by the wind, pylons that had fallen down, aerials that had fallen down, guttering, electrical cables, it was one of those exceptional days you remember for the rest of your career."
UK Power Networks said it was working to restore electricity to homes after the "worst sustained high winds we have seen in our region for years".
It said the weather caused a "month's worth of faults in a day" and it had restored electricity to 552,850 properties.
Essex and Suffolk have the highest number of homes still without power, 14,200 and 9,000 respectively, it said.
Greater Anglia said some services may not resume until Sunday and is still urging people not to travel, although lines between Norwich and Shenfield, Lowestoft, and Sheringham have reopened, as have routes from Ipswich to Felixstowe and Cambridge to Ipswich.
Clean-up operations are under way including in Harlow, Essex, where a number of trees fell.
On our busiest day in 30 years, firefighters from across Essex have attended a variety of incidents. We’ve seen damaged roofs, shattered windows, fallen walls, uprooted trees and toppled chimneys. Thank you to our Fire Family who have all worked hard to keep Essex safe today ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YxagzaZfWv— Essex Fire Service (@ECFRS) February 18, 2022
Bedford Town Football Club, however, said despite damage to its ground, The Eyrie had passed its pitch inspection and the match later would go ahead.
Elsewhere, emergency planning officials in Northamptonshire said the effect of Storm Eunice on the county was "not as serious" as expected and homes were still were with power, according to Western Power Distribution.
A Met Office yellow warning for wind is in place for the East of England between 12:00 GMT on Sunday and 15:00 on Monday.
