Southend: Date announced for city status
- Published
Southend is to become a city from 1 March, the new Conservative MP for the town said.
Anna Firth made the announcement during a live television broadcast from a pub in Southend on Thursday.
It was revealed the town would be granted city status after the death of the area's Conservative MP Sir David Amess, who had championed the town's bid.
A ceremony is due to take place at the council offices on 1 March.
The decision to grant city status was made three days after the death of Southend West MP Sir David Amess, who had long campaigned for the status.
Sir David died of stab wounds at Belfairs Methodist Church, where he was meeting constituents, in October.
Ali Harbi Ali, 25, from Kentish Town, north London, was charged with Sir David's murder and is due to go on trial at the Old Bailey on 21 March.
Anna Firth retained the seat for the Conservatives at a by-election.
She held her first constituency surgery on Friday and said it was "a real privilege".
"I really enjoyed meeting a range of local people to discuss a wide variety of issues," she said on Twitter.
"It is vital to UK democracy that MPs are able to meet their constituents face-to-face."
Sir David lobbied for two decades for Southend to get city status, including securing an adjournment debate on the issue in December 2019.
Upon the issue of the Letters Patent from the Queen, Southend will become the 52nd city in England and the second in Essex, alongside Chelmsford.
