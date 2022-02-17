Carl Woods: Katie Price's fiance charged with using threatening behaviour
- Published
Glamour model Katie Price's fiance has been charged with using threatening behaviour, police have said.
Carl Woods, 33, was arrested following an incident in Little Canfield, Essex, on 23 August.
He has been charged with using threatening, abusive or insulting language or behaviour.
Mr Woods, of Dunmow Road, Little Canfield, is due to appear before Colchester Magistrates on 10 March.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.