Ashley Wadsworth's mum thanks public for support
- Published
The mother of a Canadian woman who was found stabbed to death at her boyfriend's home has thanked the public for their support.
The body of Ashley Wadsworth, 19, of Vernon, British Columbia, was discovered in Tennyson Road, Chelmsford, on 1 February.
Jack Sepple, 23, has been charged with murder.
Her mother, Christy, said she wanted to "thank everybody in the UK, Canada and around the world for their generosity."
In a statement released by Essex Police, she added she was finding it too difficult to speak out publicly, or to travel.
"I am struggling every day to come to terms with this horrific tragedy and am eager to bring my baby home," she added.
Miss Wadsworth had moved to Chelmsford on a six-month tourist visa.
Earlier this year, she posted photos online of her "amazing trip to London", where she had been sightseeing.
A vigil was held for her locally, soon after her death, which her family watched via a video call.
That same weekend, a friend of the family set up an online fundraising page to pay for the repatriation of Miss Wadsworth's body.
Mr Sepple is due before Chelmsford Crown Court for a plea hearing on 7 March.
