Man acquitted over Brentwood Christmas Eve death
- Published
A man accused of manslaughter after the death of a 25-year-old following a row outside a bar has been acquitted.
Paul Wallington died in hospital five days after an incident outside the Vine Bar in Brentwood, Essex, on Christmas Eve 2018.
Leslie Wiseman, 32, of Whitehouse Meadows, Leigh-on-Sea, was released on 11 February after a jury at Basildon Crown Court failed to reach a verdict.
The Crown Prosecution Service did not seek a retrial.
Mr Wiseman was found not guilty by a judge after the CPS said it would offer no evidence on the charge of manslaughter.
A post-mortem examination found Mr Wallington died from a head injury.