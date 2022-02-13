Sir David Amess: City status concert honours killed MPs contribution
A concert to celebrate the life of MP Sir David Amess and Southend becoming a city will become an annual event, the organiser has said.
The Queen will issue Letters Patent, her written order approving city status for the Essex town, shortly.
The Southend West MP, who was stabbed to death in October, had long-championed the Essex town's bid.
The concert is named He Built this City to recognise Sir David's help in making it happen.
The event is due to be held at Cliffs Pavilion in Westcliff later, the first of a series of events celebrating city status being granted.
Organiser Paul Sayers said about 400 people would be taking part and the event was a near-sell out.
Mr Sayers, a Southend resident who knew Sir David for 20 years, said: "He loved music and had been a long-term supporter of The Music Man Project, which is one of the acts taking part.
"They are musicians who are children and adults with learning disabilities, who performed at Sir David's Westminster Cathedral funeral."
The Voice UK finalist Leanne Jarvis, musical theatre and TV actor Lee Mead, jazz musician Digby Fairweather and many community choirs and performers will also take part.
Mr Sayers, whose Proste8 Cancer charity launch was hosted by its patron Sir David at Westminster, said the concert would become an annual event.
"Like so many Southend residents, I didn't realise how many other organisations David was involved with until he died - I don't think he ever said no to any of us," he said.
Anna Firth retained the seat for the Conservatives in a by-election prompted by the fatal stabbing.
