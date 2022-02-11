Essex council tax bills set for £60 a year rise
Households will be charged an average of about £60 a year more for council tax after a county council voted to increase its share of the bill.
Conservative Kevin Bentley, Essex County Council leader, said cutting bills would cause financial problems.
The rise means Band D households will see the county council's share of the bill rise from £1,340.91 to £1,401.12.
The police and fire service is also planning to raise its share of the bill from April.
Labour councillor Aidan McGurran said: "The reality is that, as Conservatives, you won't hit people's pockets unnecessarily in an election year.
"Three and a bit years out, you have no problems with it at all."
He said with inflation potentially surpassing 7%, higher energy prices and National Insurance tax rises, households were set to be about £2,000 a year worse off.
He called for the council to dip into its reserves instead, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
Mr Bentley responded: "Essex remains one of the lowest council tax counties in the country.
"Because of all those years we can be prudent, we only ask for money when we need it."
"It has nothing to do with elections. It has got to do with how the balance of the books are done and the priorities of the time."