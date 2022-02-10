A12: Multi-vehicle crash closes major road in Essex
A crash involving multiple vehicles has closed a major road in Essex, emergency services have said.
Essex Police said the collision occurred on the northbound carriageway of the A12, between junctions 23 and 24 near Kelvedon.
The southbound side is open, but the road northbound is expected to be closed "for some time", the force added.
Motorists stuck in queues have been urged to stay in their vehicles.
Police said the road was closed due to smoke coming from a car that was involved in the collision.
National Highways said diversions were in place, adding drivers should check its website for updates.
